MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and lineups for Sunday, September 1, 2019

Sixteen games are on the MLB schedule on Sunday as the calendar turns to September, including a doubleheader between the Cardinals and Reds with Game 1 beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET and the second matchup starting at 7:05 p.m. ET. Yankees vs. Athletics, Indians vs. Rays and Cubs vs. Brewers are among the other big matchups, and with such a huge player pool available for MLB DFS tournaments on sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings, some expert help can go a long way in helping you separate from the competition. So before locking in any MLB DFS picks of your own for Sunday, first be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings and his optimal lineups, advice and strategy can help you make all the right calls on players such as Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger, Rafael Devers and Christian Yelich on Sunday.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

Then on Friday, he was all over Rockies shortstop Trevor Story on FanDuel. The result: Story went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored -- returning around 6x value and 28 points. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Sunday's slates.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. He's been crushing the ball recently, hitting .385 with four home runs and six RBIs in his last seven games, helping him reaching 19 home runs on the season even though he's played in just 80 games this year. McClure's model has identified him as a top MLB DFS pick for Sunday as he takes on the Athletics and Sean Manaea, a lefty just activated from the the 60-day injured list. There's a great chance he'll be rusty coming off shoulder surgery, so look for Judge to exploit this matchup.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Sunday also includes rostering Twins second baseman Luis Arraez, who had 14 RBIs in August. He's been a consistent threat in Minnesota's lineup this season, hitting .333 with an .829 OPS. He comes at an affordable price as the Twins take on the struggling Tigers, a team they scored 13 against in the series opener.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.