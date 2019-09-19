MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and lineups for Thursday, September 19, 2019

Even though it is getaway day and Thursday's MLB schedule has only five evening games on the main slates of daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, there is plenty of fantastic talent in action for your MLB DFS consideration. Whit Merrifield and Jorge Soler for the Royals are having fantastic seasons, as are Nelson Cruz and Eddie Rosario for the Twins. Kansas City takes on Minnesota at 7:40 p.m. ET in Thursday's nightcap, and should be a fun one to watch. Regardless of the matchups, knowing who is trending in the right direction is critical to MLB DFS success. So before studying matchups and entering a MLB DFS contest such as the $100K Thursday MLB Rally on FanDuel and the MLB $100K Relay Throw on DraftKings, first be sure to check in with Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career, and his optimal MLB DFS lineups, advice and player pool over at SportsLine can help you make all the right calls.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

And on Wednesday, he was all over Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Colin Moran on both sites. The result: Moran went 2-for-4 with a double -- returning strong results against a small investment for MLB DFS players. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Thursday's slates.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Cleveland Indians right fielder Yasiel Puig at $3,100 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings. Puig feasted on Detroit pitching Wednesday, going 4-for-5 and driving in one of two Indians runs in the game. He has hit a red-hot .450 in his last seven games, and is hitting .368 – 112 points over his August average – with four doubles and six runs scored in September. Puig has loved facing the Tigers all season, putting together a .429/.478/.571/1.049 slash line. And Progressive Field has been good to Puig, too, as he has hit .347 with five doubles and a .417 on-base percentage.

Another facet of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Thursday is rostering Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor ($4,000 on FanDuel, $5,300 on DraftKings). Lindor is putting together another solid year for the Indians, hitting .289 with 31 homers, 37 doubles and 70 RBI. This season marks the third straight 30-homer campaign for Lindor -- and his .529 slugging percentage is a career high.

McClure is also targeting a player that is undervalued in DFS who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.