MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and lineups for Thursday, September 26, 2019

The final week of the MLB regular season is rounding the final turn and hitting the homestretch Thursday, with five games on the main slates of daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Two of Thursday's MLB DFS main-slate games have tremendous postseason implications, as the Cleveland Indians -- just 1.5 games back in the American League Wild Card race -- finish a road series with the Chicago White Sox at 8:10 p.m. ET. And the Oakland Athletics are hanging onto a half-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays for the first AL Wild Card slot. The Athletics travel to Seattle for a 10:10 p.m. ET matchup with the lowly Mariners. Standout players in both those games will be expected to perform at their peak, like Indians first baseman Carlos Santana and Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien. And before entering a MLB DFS contest such as the $111K Thursday MLB Rally on FanDuel and the MLB $100K Grand Slam on DraftKings, first be sure to check in with Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career, and his optimal MLB DFS lineups, advice and player pool over at SportsLine can help you make all the right calls.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

And on Wednesday, he was all over Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts on both sites. The result: Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with an RBI -- returning solid results for MLB DFS players. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Thursday's slates.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman at $3,600 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings. Every victory is vital for Oakland right now, and Chapman helped make it happen for his team Wednesday night -- going 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in the ninth inning in the Athletics' 3-2 victory. The go-ahead blast was Chapman's 35th of the season -- tied with Matt Olson for the team lead.

Another facet of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Thursday is rostering Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor ($4,200 on FanDuel, $4,600 on DraftKings). The fifth-year veteran from Puerto Rico is enjoying his third straight power-packed season, as Lindor has swatted 31 home runs -- his third straight 30-plus-HR season -- and driven in 72 runs so far in 2019. Lindor has hit the White Sox well all season, with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI.

McClure is also targeting a player that is undervalued in DFS who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.