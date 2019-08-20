MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and lineups for Tuesday, August 20, 2019

The race for the 2019 MLB playoffs continues to heat up on Tuesday with a huge 16-game MLB schedule. The Angels and Rangers play a doubleheader with the first game at 2:05 p.m. ET and Game 2 coming at 8:05 p.m. ET. That second game will be part of a massive 15-game MLB DFS main slate on daily Fantasy sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings, and the player pool features some big-name pitchers such as Clayton Kershaw, Stephen Strasburg and Domingo German, as well as top-tier hitters like Christian Yelich, Ronald Acuna Jr., Rafael Devers and Cody Bellinger. Before finalizing your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, first be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million as a professional DFS player, and his top MLB DFS picks and advice can help you make all the right calls.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

Then on Monday, he was all over Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta at just $3,100 on FanDuel. The result: Peralta went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs -- returning around 22 points and 7x value. Anybody who followed his advice was well on their way to a huge day. Now, McClure has set his sights on Tuesday's slates.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Brewers outfielder Trent Grisham at $3,300 on FanDuel and $2,800 on DraftKings. The 22-year old lefty prospect was called up at the beginning of the month and has hit three home runs and recorded 10 RBIs in just 15 games. McClure's model has identified him as a huge bargain at under $3,500 on both sites as he takes on the Cardinals and pitcher Michael Wacha, who has a 5.44 ERA and has allowed a ton of base runners this year (1.63 WHIP).

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy for Tuesday includes rostering Angels outfielder Mike Trout ($4,900 on FanDuel, $5,500 on DraftKings), who is hitting .364 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last seven days. Even as one the most expensive players available for his Game 2 matchup against the Rangers, Trout is still in position to return value against Joe Palumbo, who has appeared in just three games this season and has a sky-high 11.00 ERA

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.