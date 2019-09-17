MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and lineups for Tuesday, September 17, 2019

There may only be a couple weeks left in the 2019 MLB season, but there are still plenty of opportunities to win big in MLB DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. Tuesday night features a full 15-game evening slate in the MLB and Blue Jays vs. Orioles, Giants vs. Red Sox, Phillies vs. Braves and Mets vs. Rockies all have Vegas totals of 10 or higher. And if you know what matchups to exploit in those expected high-scoring games, you've got a great shot to put together an MLB DFS lineup that can produce big numbers. Meanwhile, stud pitchers like Justin Verlander, Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray will all be available on the mound for big money and Rays starter Blake Snell is an affordable, but risky option, as he makes his first start since July 21 following arthroscopic elbow surgery. But before you make any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday night, be sure to check out the optimal MLB DFS strategy and lineups from DFS millionaire Mike McClure first.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points.

And on Monday, he was all over New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil on both sites. The result: McNeil went 2-for-5 with a home run -- returning nearly 7x for MLB DFS players on FanDuel. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Tuesday's slates.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto at $3,800 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings. The 26-year-old has already set a career-high in home runs (30) and he'll be taking cuts in hitter-friendly Coors Field on Tuesday in a game where the total is a whopping 13.5. Conforto has absolutely destroyed right-handed pitching with a .908 OPS against them with 24 home runs. Rockies starter Tim Melville will have his work cut out trying to retire Conforto entering Tuesday night with a 5.16 ERA for the season over 22.2 innings and a 7.47 ERA over 37.1 innings in his career.

Another facet of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Tuesday is rostering Detroit Tigers shortstop Willi Castro ($2,700 on FanDuel, $3,300 on DraftKings), who enters Tuesday on a five-game hitting streak. The Tigers acquired Castro last trade deadline when they got him from the Indians in exchange for Leonys Martin and he's quickly risen through their system. Castro slashed .301/.366/.467 in Toledo with 11 home runs and 17 stolen bases to earn a promotion in late-August and the Tigers love that he's a switch-hitter whose splits don't particularly favor him hitting from either side of the dish. Castro is an inexpensive option who is finally starting to hit after a few weeks at this level and his 46 extra-base hits in triple-A give him upside worth taking a look at on Tuesday night against the Indians and Adam Plutko.

