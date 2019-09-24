MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and lineups for Tuesday, September 24, 2019

The 2019 MLB season is winding to a close but MLB DFS players still have ample opportunity to earn a big payday with hundreds of thousands on the line in MLB DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. There are eight evening games on Tuesday with listed totals of nine or higher, so oddsmakers are expecting to see run production and capitalizing on matchups will be key to putting together MLB DFS lineups that can score big. Red Sox sluggers Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez have a desirable matchup against 35-year-old Edinson Volquez and the Rangers. Volquez has given up three home runs and walked 11 in 14.2 innings in his first taste of action since 2017 this season. Meanwhile, star pitchers Gerrit Cole, Jack Flaherty, Max Scherzer and Mike Clevinger are all available for selection. So before you make your Tuesday MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal MLB DFS strategy from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

And on Monday, he was all over Blue Jays outfielder Randall Grichuk on both sites. The result: Grichuk went 2-for-6 with a home run and two RBI -- returning nearly 6X on DraftKings. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Tuesday's slates.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts at $4,200 on FanDuel and $5,700 on DraftKings. After a sluggish start to the season, Betts is back to putting up the numbers we've come to expect from the regular MVP candidate. He's now slashing .293/.390/.521 for the year and he's got a 1.046 OPS in September with five home runs and eight RBI in 55 at-bats this month. Betts is 4-for-8 lifetime off Volquez with two home runs and a double, so look for him to set the table for what should be a big night for Boston offensively.

Another facet of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Tuesday is rostering Indians outfielder Jordan Luplow ($2,700 on FanDuel, $4,500 on DraftKings). The Indians have deployed Luplow as a lefty-masher this season and he's delivered in a big way, with 12 of his 13 home runs coming against left-handed pitching and a staggering 1.136 OPS for the year against southpaws. On Tuesday, he'll be in the lineup against struggling White Sox lefty Hector Santiago, who has posted a 5.65 ERA for the year. And although Luplow has never faced Santiago, his splits against lefties make him a must-roster on Tuesday night.

McClure is also targeting a player that is undervalued in DFS who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

