MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and lineups for Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Tuesday's MLB schedule features some of the most dominant pitchers in the league as Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Zack Greinke are among the aces scheduled to take the hill. That will make for some tough calls for MLB DFS players as they figure out which of those big arms are worth their price, and which hitters have a chance to return value against them. Before entering an MLB DFS contest such as the $150K Tuesday MLB Rally on FanDuel or the $250K Relay Throw on DraftKings, first be sure to check out what daily Fantasy pro Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million in his career and his top MLB DFS picks, optimal lineups, advice and player pool can help you make all the right calls on Tuesday.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments earlier this summer, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points.

Then on Monday, he was all over Rays outfielder Austin Meadows at $3,700 on FanDuel. The result: Meadows was 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk -- returning around 30 points and 8x value. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Tuesday's slates.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson at $3,500 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings. Pederson has been absolutely crushing the ball recently, entering Tuesday with a .450 batting average with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last seven days. He hit two home runs against the Rockies on Monday, and he'll take aim at Colorado again on Tuesday Tuesday. Look for him to go off for huge numbers against projected starter Chi Chi Gonzalez, who is 0-6 with a sky-high 8.07 ERA on the season.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Tuesday includes rostering Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield ($3,600 on FanDuel, $4,500 on DraftKings), who is hitting .299 with 16 home runs, 69 RBIs and 17 stolen bases on the season, and gets a very favorable matchup against the Tigers, a team he's hit .348 against this season.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.