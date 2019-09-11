MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and lineups for Wednesday, September 11, 2019

A full schedule of 14 games are on the Wednesday MLB DFS slate, offering a complete buffet of MLB DFS players for your lineups. One major development is Christian Yelich fracturing his right kneecap Tuesday night, an injury that will end the Milwaukee Brewers' outfielder's season. Yelich finishes with 44 home runs and 97 RBI on a .329 batting average, and will be just the third player to finish a season with a qualified OPS of 1.100. Yelich also ends his season with 30 stolen bases, which made him even more valuable from a DFS perspective. And his 7.1 wins above replacement in 2019 trail just Cody Bellinger (8.2), Mike Trout (8.1) and Alex Bregman (7.4). With Yelich out for the season, surveying the available MLB DFS players is more important than ever. Before studying matchups and entering an MLB DFS contest such as the $111K Wednesday MLB Rally on FanDuel or the MLB $200K Relay Throw on DraftKings, first be sure to check in with Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career, and his optimal MLB DFS lineups, advice and player pool over at SportsLine can help you make all the right calls.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

And on Tuesday, he was all over Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman David Freese. The result: Freese went 2-for-3 with a run scored -- returning substantial results for MLB DFS players. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Wednesday's slates.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler at $3,800 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings.

Fowler doubled and scored a run Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, and is primed for more success at Coors Field. Fowler has been awesome at 5,280 feet elevation in the past three seasons, with a .417/.500/.625 slash line. Fowler's 2019 power surge has been impressive, as his 16 home runs are just two shy of a career high. And with 60 RBI, he is just four short of his 2017 season best. McClure feels great about Fowler on Wednesday night, and you should consider him a must-play as well.

Another facet of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Wednesday is rostering Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado ($4,500 on FanDuel, $5,000 on DraftKings). Arenado was the difference-maker for the Rockies on Tuesday, belting a 482-foot, two-run home run in the first inning of a 2-1 win. Arenado has been stellar all season, hitting .310 with 38 homers and 110 RBI – both totals among the top 5 in the National League. Arenado's .348/.399/.637 home slash line all project to be career-highs, too, so the seven-year veteran is clearly thriving at altitude. Arenado has also torched the Cardinals this season, hitting .421/.476/.947 against St. Louis.

