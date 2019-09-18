MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and lineups for Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Wednesday's MLB schedule features 10 evening games on the main slates of daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, putting plenty of fantastic talent in action for your MLB DFS consideration. Many eyes will be on the Braves vs. Phillies matchup at 7:20 p.m. ET, as the Braves have clinched a NL playoff berth but want to win the NL East crown, while the Phillies are still in the hunt for an NL Wild Card spot. Braves vs. Phillies also features tremendous MLB DFS talent like outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., and first baseman Freddie Freeman for Atlanta, and right fielder Bryce Harper for the Phillies. Regardless of the matchups, knowing who is trending in the right direction is critical to MLB DFS success. So before studying matchups and entering an MLB DFS contest such as the $100K Wednesday MLB Rally on FanDuel or the MLB $175K Relay Throw on DraftKings, first be sure to check in with Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career, and his optimal MLB DFS lineups, advice and player pool over at SportsLine can help you make all the right calls.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

And on Tuesday, he was all over New York Mets catcher/first baseman Pete Alonso on both sites. The result: Alonso went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI -- returning strong results for MLB DFS players. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Wednesday's slates.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Minnesota Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario at $3,200 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings. Rosario had a hot bat Tuesday, as he went 3-for-6 with two doubles and two runs scored against the White Sox. With 31 home runs, 23 doubles and 100 RBI, Rosario has already turned in the most productive season of his five-year MLB career. Plus, Rosario has hit the White Sox well all season, hitting 47 points above his overall batting average with more hits (20), doubles (4) and RBI (13) than any other opponent in 2019. Rosario has excelled as the Twins cleanup hitter all season, and has Minnesota on the verge of the AL Central crown. That's why McClure feels great about Rosario on Wednesday night, and you should consider him a must-play as well.

Another facet of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Wednesday includes rostering Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Colin Moran ($2,500 on FanDuel, $3,400 on DraftKings). Moran is in his fourth MLB season, but his second season both with the Pirates and as an every-day starter. The switch-hitter has hit 28 doubles, 13 home runs and driven in 79 runs for the woeful Pirates. Moran is a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return on Wednesday.

McClure is also targeting a player that is undervalued in DFS who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

