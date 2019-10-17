MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks, Astros vs. Yankees lineups for 2019 ALCS Game 4

With Wednesday's American League Championship Series Game 4 rainout comes new pitchers for Thursday's rescheduled game between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees. Instead of both teams rolling out bullpen-heavy plans, the Astros will now be starting right-hander Zack Greinke (18-5, 2.93 ERA) against Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (11-9, 4.45 ERA). Houston won its first ALCS game in New York on Tuesday night, as Jose Altuve and Josh Reddick hit solo homers in the first inning of a 4-1 victory. Excitement is high in the Bronx for the ALCS Game 4. But which Yankees and Astros are the best to invest in for MLB DFS players? With FanDuel offering a $100,000 Thursday MLB Rally and DraftKings running a $115,000 AL Pennant Push, there's great chances to win big with your MLB DFS lineups. Before you wrap up your MLB DFS strategy for Thursday's AL Championship Series 2019 game, see the optimal MLB DFS lineups from SportsLine's resident DFS millionaire, Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports.

Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

He's crushed his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x.

And on Tuesday, he was on Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. The result: Altuve went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is New York Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner at $5,000 on FanDuel and $10,500 on DraftKings. Gardner is showing incredible value based on his slow start this postseason, but make no mistake -- he can touch Astros pitching at any time. The veteran has 12 of his 28 home runs and 12 of his 26 doubles this season in Yankee Stadium -- a park tailor made for his hitting style. He also much prefers night games, with 17 doubles and 19 home runs coming after the sun sets on the Hudson River.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Thursday also involves rostering Houston Astros center fielder George Springer ($8,000 on FanDuel, $16,200 on DraftKings). Springer is coming off a stellar 2019 that saw him hit 39 home runs, 20 doubles, score 96 runs and drive in 96 runs. His .292/.383/.591 slash line are career highs in all three categories during a strong six-year career. Springer hits well when the Astros are in their road grays, with 21 of his home runs coming away from Minute Maid Park.

