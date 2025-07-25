The Toronto Blue Jays scored 11 runs against the Tigers on Thursday to improve to 6-1 since the All-Star Break while averaging 6.4 runs per game. Seven different Blue Jays from the MLB DFS player pool have hit a home run since the break with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hitting .444 with an 1.146 OPS over that span. Toronto continues its series with Detroit, which has gone from one of the best teams in baseball to a 1-6 club, including allowing 8.3 runs per game, since the Midsummer Classic. Should daily Fantasy baseball players form Blue Jays DFS stacks when making MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings for Friday?

With a full slate on Friday, there are ample ways of creating an MLB DFS strategy. Jose Ramirez, who could be moved at the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline, is showcasing what he can bring to potential suitors. The seven-time All-Star has at least one hit in six of seven games since the break as he's a top option to consider for Friday MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday (when McClure last made MLB DFS picks), McClure highlighted Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert as one of his top starting pitchers for MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Gilbert tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings, striking out 10 with no walks and two hits, returning 37 points on DraftKings and 59 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2025 MLB season continuing on Friday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for July 22.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, July 25

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who is $5,900 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Schwarber, the National League's hero from last week's All-Star Game with his three home runs in the Swing-Off, has continued that power into the second half of the year with a home run in back-to-back contests. The 32-year-old slugger is fifth in baseball with 34 homers, including a long ball in four of six games since the All-Star Game.

The Phillies are playing the Yankees in the Bronx, where the left-handed hitting Schwarber can take advantage of the short porch in right field to showcase his power. He has three home runs in eight career games at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees are starting right-handed pitcher Will Warren, who has a 4.91 ERA and allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings against the Braves in his last start on Saturday, as McClure views this as a strong matchup for Schwarber for Friday MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is also rostering Astros second baseman/outfielder Jose Altuve ($4,600 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). Altuve enters on a five-game hitting streak, and he's reached base multiple times in seven of his last nine contests. He has three doubles and six runs scored over his last five games.

The nine-time All-Star is hitting .371 with a 1.110 OPS over 18 games in July, as he's playing like the version of himself that made him one of the best infielders in baseball for nearly a decade. The Astros continue their series against the Athletics, who are starting LHP Jeffrey Springs. The 32-year-old allowed five runs over four innings against the Guardians on Sunday in his last start. McClure expects Altuve's hot July to carry over on Friday at a reasonable price for MLB DFS picks. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 25, 2025

