Day 2 of the 2025 MLB season doesn't bring that same child-like excitement as Opening Day to millions across America, but it is the true sign that baseball is back. One of the aspects baseball fans love about the MLB season is once it starts, your favorite team plays almost every day. For daily Fantasy baseball players, you truly have games every day with the chance to make new MLB DFS lineups based on the day's matchups and with a 10-game MLB slate for Friday, how should you form an MLB DFS strategy on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

The Baltimore Orioles had the top Opening Day offensive performance with 12 runs scored, so should you expect that to continue and build an MLB DFS stack around Orioles in the MLB DFS player pool like Adley Rutschman, Tyler O'Neill and Jordan Westburg? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, March 28

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Mets outfielder Juan Soto at $6,000 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. The man with the richest contract in professional sports history had the chance to be a true hero in his very first game. Although Soto failed in that moment by striking out with two runners on and trailing by two runs, he still went 1-for-3 with two walks on Thursday.

McClure doesn't expect that one strikeout to linger long. Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets this offseason after having 41 home runs, 109 RBI and 121 runs scored for the Yankees last year. The Astros are starting right-handed pitcher Hunter Brown and the left-handed hitting Soto is 2-for-5 with a double over his career against Brown. Mets fans will quickly forget about that one strikeout from one of the top players in the sport and McClure expects a solid Friday performance to start that.

McClure is also rostering Astros catcher/first baseman Yainer Diaz ($4,200 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Diaz went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI on Opening Day after hitting .299 with 16 home runs and 84 RBI last season. The 26-year-old had a decrease in slugging and home run total in 2024 from 2023, but he increased his batting average and on-base percentage as the young catcher shapes into an all-around offensive threat. Diaz had the fourth-best OPS (.766) of any catcher who had at least 450 at-bats last season.

The Mets are starting Tylor Megill against the Astros on Friday and Megill has a 4.54 career ERA as a starter as he's been used as both a starter and a reliever at different points in New York. Megill has a tough postseason, allowing five runs over 4 1/3 innings for a 10.38 ERA, including allowing two home runs and four runs over three innings against the Dodgers in the NLCS. Friday will be his first time in meaningful action since that performance. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for March 28, 2025

