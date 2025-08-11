Jose Altuve and the New York Yankees have a long, tumultuous history, and once again, the Astros veteran had three dominant games against the team where he's viewed as a villain. The 35-year-old Altuve had two home runs and three multi-hit performances against the Yankees over the weekend as the Astros are set to begin a series against the Red Sox. Should daily Fantasy baseball players expect Altuve's recent success to carry over against Boston?

Altuve is 2-for-5 with a double over his career against Red Sox left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet, so is he someone to at least consider in your Monday MLB DFS strategy? The Monday MLB schedule features 11 games, and with players such as Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and Oneil Cruz in the MLB DFS player pool, there are plenty of options for MLB DFS picks. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday (when McClure last made MLB DFS picks), McClure highlighted Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored, returning 11 points on DraftKings and 15.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2025 MLB season continuing on Monday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for August 11. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, August 11

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz, who is $5,000 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Diaz is hitting .277 with 20 home runs and 67 RBI this season with an .802 OPS. He's on pace for a new career high in home runs, previously hitting 22 homers in 2023.

The Rays begin a series against the Athletics, who are scheduled to start left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs. Diaz, a right-handed hitter, has an .876 OPS against LHP compared a .775 OPS against RHP this season. Right-handed hitters have been more successful against Springs than left-handed hitters as well, with a .698 OPS against, compared to a .625 OPS.

McClure is also rostering Cardinals first baseman/outfielder Alec Burleson ($4,100 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Burleson has two multi-hit performances over his last four contests, and he's batting .280 with a .780 OPS this season. He has 14 home runs this season after hitting 21 homers last year, and McClure loves this matchup for Burleson.

The Cardinals are set to begin a series against the Rockies, who have the worst record in baseball. The Rockies are starting Chase Dollander, who has a 6.68 ERA this season, including a 12.79 ERA over his last two starts. Burleson, a left-handed hitter, is batting .283 with an .812 OPS and 12 of his 14 home runs against RHP this season. McClure sees strong value in Burleson, who also provides positional flexibility for MLB DFS lineups. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 11, 2025

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So who are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.