Some wondered how intent the Boston Red Sox were on competing in the 2025 MLB season after trading Rafael Devers in June, but with a five-game winning streak going into Monday and the top spot in the American League Wild Card race, the Red Sox and their options from the MLB DFS player pool should remain a strong consideration for daily Fantasy baseball players. The contributions have come from old and young in Boston, with veteran shortstop Trevor Story hitting .391 with three home runs over his last six games, and 21-year-old outfielder Roman Anthony batting .375 with five runs scored over that same span as strong options for MLB DFS lineups.

The Red Sox begin a three-game series with the Royals on Monday, so should your Monday MLB DFS strategy include a Boston DFS stack? The Miami Marlins are also on a five-game winning streak to climb back to a .500 record, and after hitting two home runs on Saturday, could Miami catcher Agustin Ramirez be an asset for MLB DFS lineups? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday (when McClure last made MLB DFS picks), McClure highlighted Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Cruz went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a double, finishing with four RBI and two runs scored, returning 27 points on DraftKings and 38.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2025 MLB season continuing on Monday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for August 4. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, August 4

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, who is $5,700 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. The 27-year-old has been one of the best hitters in baseball since the start of July, batting .376 over 27 games during that span for the third-best batting average in baseball over that period. Bichette has two home runs, 19 RBI and 14 runs scored with a .974 OPS over those 27 contests.

He's been on a significant tear over his last eight games, batting .500 over that period. The Blue Jays begin a series with the Rockies, which often leads to great things for options from the MLB DFS player pool, given Colorado's historical struggles this year. Tanner Gordon is starting for the Rockies at Coors Field, and Gordon allowed seven runs (six earned) over three innings on Tuesday in his last start.

McClure is also rostering Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich ($4,600 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel). Yelich went 2-for-3 with three walks and two runs scored on Sunday for his third straight multi-hit performance. The 33-year-old is coming off a 7-for-13 series (.538) with a home run and four RBI while scoring six runs and drawing five walks in a three-game sweep over the Nationals.

The Brewers scored 38 runs over those three games, and McClure expects more offensive opportunities for Milwaukee on Monday against the Braves. Atlanta is starting right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde, who has a 5.53 ERA over 21 starts this season. The 32-year-old is making his second start with the Braves after starting the season with the Cardinals and Fedde allowed four runs over 4 2/3 innings against the Royals on Tuesday. Yelich, a left-handed hitter, is 8-for-16 with two doubles over his career against Fedde. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 4, 2025

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So who are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.