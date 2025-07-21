The Milwaukee Brewers were one of the hottest teams in baseball entering the 2025 MLB All-Star Break, and after playing the defending champions coming out of the break, the Brewers showed the time off didn't slow their momentum. The Brewers swept the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend to become just the fourth team this season to achieve a 10-game winning streak, scoring 16 runs over the three games. They've had top contributors from the MLB DFS player pool during this winning streak, including Christian Yelich, Joey Ortiz and many under-the-radar options for MLB DFS lineups.

Milwaukee remains on the West Coast to begin a three-game series against the Mariners, with Game 1 having an over/under of just 7, so should daily Fantasy baseball players expect more value from the Brewers for MLB DFS picks as they try to become just the second team this season to achieve a winning streak of more than 10 games? With a full 15-game slate, there are ample ways of creating a Monday MLB DFS strategy. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. His proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Friday (when McClure last made MLB DFS picks), McClure highlighted Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Jeffers went 4-for-5 with a double and a run scored, returning 16 points on DraftKings and 18.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day!

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, July 21

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Astros second baseman/outfielder Jose Altuve, who is $4,200 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Altuve had a walk and a double with two runs scored on Sunday for his second straight game with a multi-base hit. The 35-year-old has been performing like his former nine-time All-Star self in July, hitting .373 with a 1.147 OPS with four home runs, 17 RBI and 15 runs scored over 15 games in July.

Altuve scored two runs in back-to-back games for a Houston offense that scored 17 runs in those contests. He has a home run in one of his 10 at-bats against Diamondbacks probable starter Zac Gallen. The 29-year-old has a 5.40 ERA, the highest of his seven-year career, and he's coming off allowing six runs in five innings to the Angels on Saturday, July 12, in his last start.

McClure is also rostering Cardinals IF/OF Brendan Donovan ($4,900 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel). Donovan has at least one hit in 12 of 15 games in July, and he's reached base safely in 14 of those contests. He's hitting a career high .291 with a .784 OPS as the 28-year-old first-time All-Star enters into a strong matchup on Monday.

The Cardinals begin a series with the Rockies at Coors Field, which could mean huge performances for Donovan and other Cardinals. The Rockies are 24-75 this season while allowing 6.1 runs per game in one of the worst seasons in MLB history. Colorado is starting left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber, who has a 5.65 ERA this year, including a 7.36 ERA in three home starts this season. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

