Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, the favorite to win his second straight American League Cy Young, takes the mound on Thursday, and any daily Fantasy baseball player trying to formulate a winning MLB DFS strategy must account for him any time he's pitching. Skubal is set to face the Twins for the second time this season, and in his first start against Minnesota, he allowed one hit while striking out 13 with one walk over seven innings.

Skubal is an expensive pitching option on daily Fantasy sports sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, but given his dominance last time against the Twins and sporting the second-best ERA in baseball (2.35), is he worth using for MLB DFS picks? Twins options in the MLB DFS player pool, such as Ryan Jeffers and Royce Lewis, become risky plays for MLB DFS lineups with Skubal pitching. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Rays third baseman Junior Caminero as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Caminero went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored, returning 25 points on DraftKings and 34.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2025 MLB season continuing on Thursday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for August 14. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, August 14

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll, who is $6,600 on DraftKings and $4,700 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Carroll has at least one hit in nine of his last 11 games, including two multi-hit games over his last four contests. The 24-year-old is tied for 13th in baseball with 26 home runs and 15th in OPS (.870).

The Diamondbacks begin a series against the historically bad Colorado Rockies, and Carroll had two home runs over three games in their previous series against Colorado less than seven days ago. One of those homers came against Rockies probable starter Bradley Blalock. The 24-year-old has a 7.89 ERA this season, including a 10.45 ERA in his two August starts. The Diamondbacks scored five runs over 4 2/3 innings against Blalock on Saturday, and McClure expects more success from Carroll and Arizona.

McClure is also rostering Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar ($4,700 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel). The 24-year-old is batting .347 with an .883 OPS over 12 games this month. He also has six RBI and nine runs scored in August. Tovar went 5-for-8 with two doubles against the Diamondbacks in his last two games against Arizona less than a week ago.

Tovar is 3-for-8 with a walk and a double over his career against Diamondbacks probable starter Eduardo Rodriguez. The right-handed hitter is batting .308 with an .830 OPS against left-handed pitchers, such as Rodriguez. The 32-year-old pitcher allowed five runs over 5 1/3 innings against the Rockies in his last start on Saturday to raise his ERA to 5.68 this season. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 14, 2025

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So who are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.