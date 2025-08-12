The team with the best record in the MLB is set to face arguably the most dominant pitcher in baseball when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. This is a game daily Fantasy baseball players will want to keep an eye out for when creating a Tuesday MLB DFS strategy because, although Brewers in the MLB DFS player pool, such as Brice Turang, William Contreras and Isaac Collins, have been assets for MLB DFS lineups, will that still be the case with Paul Skenes pitching for the Pirates?

Skenes leads the MLB with a 1.94 ERA, while ranking fourth in WHIP (0.93) and sixth in strikeouts (162), but should you spend up on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings to include him in MLB DFS lineups against the Brewers, who have won 10 straight games? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Simpson went 3-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base, returning 16 points on DraftKings and 18 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, August 12

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Dodgers 2B/SS/OF Mookie Betts, who is $4,800 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Betts went 2-for-4 with a run scored on Monday for his third multi-hit game over his last four contests. The eight-time All-Star also enters on a six-game hitting streak, batting .423 with a 1.079 OPS and seven runs scored over that span. Betts also has a home run and five RBI over his last six games.

The Dodgers are playing the Angels, who are scheduled to start right-handed pitcher Victor Mederos in a bullpen game after Tyler Anderson was scratched with a back injury. Betts comes at a discount given his career-low .242 batting average and .682 OPS on the season, but with his recent surge, McClure views him as a strong value for MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is also rostering Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz ($5,100 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). Diaz went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored on Monday. Diaz is hitting .278 with 20 home runs and 67 RBI this season with an .804 OPS. He hit a career-high 22 home runs in 2023, and he's on pace to easily surpass that number before the end of the season.

The Rays continue their series against the Athletics, who are scheduled to start LHP Jacob Lopez. Diaz, a right-handed hitter, has an .886 OPS against LHP compared to a .774 OPS against RHP this season. Right-handed hitters have been more successful against Lopez than left-handed hitters as well, with a .738 OPS against, compared to a .558 OPS. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 12, 2025

