The 2025 MLB season continues with a 15-game slate on the Tuesday MLB schedule. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is set to return to action after going on the IL with a flexor strain and he's sure to be a popular option in tonight's MLB DFS player pool. Judge is still the favorite to win AL MVP honors despite being out since July 25 and is slashing .342/.449/.711 this season with 37 home runs and 85 RBI. So can Judge jump right back in as a productive MLB DFS pick and who are some of the other options you should be considering for your MLB DFS lineups?

Top MLB DFS pitching options for Tuesday will include Garrett Crochet, Freddy Peralta, Mackenzie Gore and Nathan Eovaldi.

On Monday (when McClure last made MLB DFS picks), McClure highlighted Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Cruz went 3-for-6 with two home runs and six RBI, returning 39 points on DraftKings and 54.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, August 5

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Blue Jays third baseman Addison Barger, who is $5,900 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. The 25-year-old played 69 games for the Blue Jays last season but wasn't particularly productive at the plate.

He finished with a .601 OPS, but that figure has jumped to .814 in his second season and he has 16 home runs and 53 RBI entering Tuesday. Barger will have the benefit of playing in hitter-friendly Coors Field on Tuesday and he went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in a 15-1 win for Toronto in Colorado on Monday.

McClure is also rostering Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel), who is slashing .297/.371/.537 on the season with 14 home runs and 45 RBI in 68 games. He's also slugging .558 against right-handed pitching this season and he'll match up with Royals righty Ryan Bergert on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was acquired by the Royals from the Padres in a MLB trade deadline deal and hasn't pitched more than 5 1/3 innings this season, so Bregman is likely to see a couple of at-bats against the Kansas City bullpen as well. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 5, 2025

