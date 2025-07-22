The Athletics are rarely a team you want to form your MLB DFS strategy around, but Tuesday may especially be one day you should avoid their options in the MLB DFS player pool. Future Hall of Fame pitcher Jacob deGrom takes the mound for the third time this season for the Rangers against the Athletics, and he's allowed just two runs in 11 1/3 innings against them this season. The 37-year-old is still pitching like he's in the prime of his career with a 9-2 record with a 2.32 ERA and 0.91 WHIP, with both his ERA and WHIP ranking fourth in baseball, so should you spend up to include deGrom as your pitcher in Tuesday MLB DFS lineups?

However, another team that daily Fantasy baseball players often avoid may be one to target on Tuesday with the Chicago White Sox 4-0 since the All-Star Break and averaging 8.8 runs per game. Outfielder Luis Robert Jr. is 7-for-14 and third baseman Miguel Vargas has two home runs over the last four games as options to consider for your Tuesday MLB DFS strategy.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Contreras went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored, returning 26 points on DraftKings and 34.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is $4,400 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Arenado went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored on Monday against the Rockies as St. Louis continues its series at Coors Field against the historically poor Rockies. The 34-year-old has an extra-base hit in two of his last three games, and the former Rockies third baseman is a career .320 hitter with a .982 OPS at Coors Field.

The Rockies are scheduled to start Bradley Blalock, who has a 9.97 ERA this season. He has a 16.76 ERA in three games, two starts, at Coors Field this year with opposing hitters batting .449 with a 1.175 OPS against him this season. McClure expects Arenado to have another strong performance at his old home against the 24-year-old pitcher.

McClure is also rostering Astros first baseman Christian Walker ($3,200 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). Walker went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Monday after hitting his 13th home run of the season on Sunday. He has at least one RBI in three straight and nine of his last 11 games for a Houston offense that's averaging 7.7 runs over its last three contests.

The Astros continue their series against the Diamondbacks, who are starting left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez. The 32-year-old has a 12.96 ERA in two July starts and is coming off a career-worst 5.04 ERA last season. McClure doesn't expect a strong showing from Rodriguez on Tuesday, which could make Walker a strong value at his price for MLB DFS lineups. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

