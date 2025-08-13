Many New York Yankees fans were calling to never see Giancarlo Stanton in uniform again, and daily Fantasy baseball players certainly grew tired of weighing his star power and history with deteriorating results when developing an MLB DFS strategy. However, those relying on Stanton this month have seen strong results with the 35-year-old hitting .414 with four home runs, 11 RBI and a 1.362 OPS over 10 games in August. Paired with Aaron Judge, who is always a popular option for MLB DFS lineups, should you consider a Stanton and Judge DFS stack for Wednesday MLB DFS picks?

The Yankees have dominated the Twins over the last 20 years, going 125-44 (.740) since 2002, including the postseason, head-to-head. Stanton has a home run in each of the first two games of the series as a top option from the MLB DFS player pool. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Padres pitcher Nestor Cortes as one of his top starting pitchers for MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Cortes allowed one run on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings, returning 16.3 points on DraftKings and 29 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Rays third baseman Junior Caminero, who is $5,400 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Caminero had his six-game hitting streak snapped on Tuesday, but he's still been one of the top hitters in baseball this year. The 22-year-old is sixth in baseball with 33 home runs, hitting his most recent one as a part of a 3-for-4 performance against the Athletics on Monday, and his .823 OPS ranks 35th in baseball.

The Rays continue their series against the Athletics, who are starting right-handed pitcher J.T. Ginn. The 26-year-old has a 4.39 ERA this season, including a 6.75 ERA in two August starts, and he allowed two home runs in five innings against the Orioles on Friday. Caminero has the power to take Ginn deep on Wednesday, and Caminero has an .840 OPS against RHP this season.

McClure is also rostering Dodgers 2B/SS/OF Mookie Betts ($4,700 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). The eight-time All-Star enters on a seven-game hitting streak, batting .400 with a 1.022 OPS and eight runs scored over that span. Betts also has a home run and five RBI over his last seven games. Betts has three multi-hit games over his last five contests heading into Wednesday, as he's performing more like the player on the back of the baseball card.

The Dodgers wrap up their season series with the Angels, as the Dodgers are looking to avoid being swept in all six games of the Freeway Series. The Angels are scheduled to start veteran RHP Kyle Hendricks, who has a 4.63 ERA this season. Hendricks had a 5.92 ERA last year, and Betts is a career .364 hitter (4-for-11 with two walks) against Hendricks. Betts comes at a discount given his career-low .242 batting average and .682 OPS on the season, but with his recent surge and a pitcher he's had success against, McClure views him as a value for MLB DFS lineups. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

