MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks, lineups for 2019 World Series Game 4

The Houston Astros suffered losses in the first two games of the 2019 World Series despite having top American League Cy Young candidates Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander on the mound. However, Zack Greinke and the Astros' bullpen limited the Nationals to just one run on Friday to put themselves back in the title hunt. Any MLB DFS players who rode the Astros were well-rewarded. Now, Game 4 is set for Saturday at 8:07 p.m. ET, when Jose Urquidy will take on Patrick Corbin. The top three hitters in the Astros' lineup had two hits apiece in Game 3, so George Springer, Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley could be popular MLB DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel as Houston looks to rally back. However, the Nationals have scored 18 runs in the World Series 2019. Before you make your World Series DFS picks for Saturday, listen to the optimal MLB DFS strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's made almost $2 million in his daily Fantasy sports career and can help you navigate a tricky Astros vs. Nationals DFS player pool.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He's crushed his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice in the first half of the season. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers the Friday before the All-Star break. Since then, he's had multiple lineups cash between 5x and 10x.

In Game 3, he was all over Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos. The result: Chirinos went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, setting up anyone who rostered him for a profitable night. In fact, in Game 3, McClure's optimal FanDuel lineup cashed for an ROI of almost 20x. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen huge returns.



Now, McClure has set his sights on Saturday's World Series 2019 Game 4. We can tell you one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon.

Rendon hasn't hit for a ton of power this postseason, with his lone home run coming in Game 5 against the Dodgers. However, he's continued to hit for contact, get on base and drive the ball into the gaps. Rendon is slashing .311/.404/.511 so far this postseason and has hits in 10 of his last 11 games. On Saturday, Rendon will be matched up with Houston's Urquidy in what should be an Astros bullpen day. It's Urquidy's first start since Sept. 27 and Rendon's .996 OPS against right-handed pitching this season will make him a tough early out.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also involves rostering Astros outfielder Michael Brantley, who has reached base safely in 10 consecutive postseason games. Brantley went 2-for-4 with two RBI and also drew a walk in Houston's Game 3 win. The left-handed Brantley hits much better against right-handed pitching, but has also posted a .282 average and a .353 OBP against lefties this season.

