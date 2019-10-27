MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks, lineups for 2019 World Series Game 5

The 2019 World Series has been anything but ordinary, with the visiting team winning every game so far. Sunday's Game 5 features a pitching rematch of Game 1, with Washington sending right-hander Max Scherzer to the mound opposite Houston right-hander Gerrit Cole at 8:07 p.m. ET. But which team should you target with your MLB DFS picks? In Game 1, the Nationals touched Cole for five runs on eight hits over seven innings to earn a 5-4 victory. Scherzer is 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA against the Astros in six starts and seven overall appearances in his 12-year career. With FanDuel offering a $50,000 Sunday World Series Special and DraftKings running a $50,000 Game 5 Extravaganza, there's plenty on the line. Before you wrap up your MLB DFS strategy for Sunday's game between the Astros and Nationals, see the optimal World Series DFS lineups from SportsLine's resident DFS millionaire, Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He's crushed his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice in the first half of the season. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers the Friday before the All-Star break. Since then, he's had multiple lineups cash between 5x and 10x.

And for Saturday's World Series Game 4, he was on Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. The result: Bregman went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and five RBIs. And on Friday, McClure's optimal FanDuel lineup cashed for almost 20x! Anyone who has followed McClure has seen huge returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on Sunday's World Series 2019 Game 5.

We can tell you one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. Perhaps the hottest hitter this postseason, Altuve has six doubles, five homers, eight RBIs and 14 runs scored for the Astros in the 2019 MLB playoffs. Altuve has plenty of power against right-handers like Scherzer this season, hitting 20 home runs and 52 RBIs against righties.

McClure's optimal Astros vs. Nationals DFS strategy also involves rostering Houston left fielder Michael Brantley. The 11-year veteran is enjoying a strong postseason, hitting .322 with seven runs scored and four RBIs. Brantley has touched Scherzer often in career, hitting .341 with eight doubles and nine RBIs against the talented right-hander. After a season that saw him hit .311 with 22 home runs, 40 doubles 88 runs scored and 90 RBIs, it is no surprise to see Brantley continuing his success in the 2019 World Series.

McClure is also targeting a player who is undervalued in DFS and set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Game 5 of the World Series? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament and cash game lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.