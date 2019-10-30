MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks, lineups for 2019 World Series Game 7

After 2,429 regular-season games and 36 playoff contests, the season comes down to Game 7 of the 2019 World Series. The Washington Nationals and Houston Astros square off on Wednesday at 8:08 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in a series that has seen the home team not win a single game, the only time in MLB history that has happened in the World Series. So which teams you should stack in MLB DFS tournaments and cash games? The Nationals will start right-hander Max Scherzer, while the Astros counter with right-hander Zack Greinke. Players on both rosters have had stellar World Series, including Yordan Alvarez and Michael Brantley for the Astros, and Juan Soto and Adam Eaton for the Nationals. Which MLB DFS picks should you make in Game 7? With FanDuel offering a $125,000 MLB Game 7 Special and DraftKings running a $150,000 Game 7 Extravaganza, there's plenty at stake. Before you wrap up your World Series DFS strategy, see the optimal MLB DFS lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports and can help you lock in optimal Astros vs. Nationals DFS picks.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He's crushed his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice in the first half of the season. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers the Friday before the All-Star break. Since then, he's had multiple lineups cash between 5x and 10x.

And for Tuesday's World Series Game 6, he was all over Houston Astros center fielder George Springer. The result: Springer doubled twice and scored a run. And on Friday, McClure's optimal FanDuel lineup cashed for almost 20x. Anyone who has followed him has seen huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Wednesday's World Series 2019 Game 7.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Nationals left fielder Juan Soto. The 21-year-old rookie became the second-youngest player in MLB history to homer in his first World Series game when he went deep two days before his 21st birthday in Game 1. With five homers, three doubles, 11 runs and 13 RBIs in the 2019 MLB Playoffs, Soto is a hot bat who can change the game at any time.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Wednesday also involves rostering Nationals shortstop Trea Turner. The five-year veteran has helped the Nationals to within one victory of their first world championship with consistent offense ever since he returned from a broken finger in May. Turner has four doubles and 10 runs scored in the Nationals' postseason march, and went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Game 6.

McClure is also targeting a player who is undervalued in MLB DFS and set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Game 7 of the 2019 World Series? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament and cash game lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.