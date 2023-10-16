Both MLB League Championship Series of the 2023 MLB playoffs are in action on Monday, starting with the Astros looking to rebound from a 2-0 Game 1 loss to the Rangers from Sunday. Then, the Phillies host the Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NLCS after both teams knocked off 100-win favorites in the NLDS. The Astros were shut out on Sunday for the first time in six playoff games this season, so will their top options in the MLB DFS player pool such as Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez put together stronger performances on Monday?

Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos is coming off back-to-back games with two home runs, so he'll likely be a popular MLB DFS pick. Should you include him in MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings in this entirely new series and going against Diamondbacks probable starter Zac Gallen? The RHP has a 3.18 ERA over two playoff starts this season, so is it a wise MLB DFS strategy to stack Phillies on Monday? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Rangers shortstop Corey Seager as one of his top picks in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Seager went 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBI, two walks and two runs scored, returning 20 points on DraftKings and 27.9 points on FanDuel.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Phillies shortstop Trea Turner ($5,500 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). Turner went 4-for-4 with a double and a home run when the Phillies closed out the Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS. The 30-year-old shortstop had a huge series against Atlanta, hitting .471 (8-for-17) with two home runs, two doubles and five runs scored over the four games. He's hitting .500 with a 1.455 OPS over six playoff games.

The two-time All-Star had a slow start to his Phillies career after signing an 11-year, $300 million deal this offseason. Turner had 10 home runs and 34 RBI through July, but Turner performed like the player the Phillies expected over the final few months and into the playoffs, totaling 16 home runs and 42 RBI over the final two months of the regular season. Turner has been one of the unquestioned stars of the 2023 MLB postseason, and he's one you'll want to include in MLB DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker ($5,100 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). The left-handed hitter ranked third in baseball in RBI (112) and 12th in OPS (.886) during the regular season while hitting 29 home runs.

Tucker, a left-handed hitter, has a home run for one of his three extra-base hits over 14 at-bats against Rangers probable right-handed starter Nathan Eovaldi. The Astros are 3-2 this postseason and scored nine runs following their first loss. Tucker reached base safely three times and scored two runs in that game after the loss as the Astros look to rebound yet again. See who else to pick right here.

