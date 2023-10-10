The 2023 MLB playoffs continue on Tuesday, with one team fighting to keep their World Series hopes alive and two others trying to earn the pivotal 2-1 advantage in a best-of-5 ALDS. The Rangers host the Orioles after winning the first two games on the road, one win away from advancing to their first ALCS since 2011. The Twins host the Astros after the two split in Houston for their Game 3. The Tuesday MLB DFS player pool is filled with stars like Corey Seager, Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez. Should daily Fantasy baseball players spend up to include these options in MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

Sonny Gray is scheduled to start against the Astros and Gray surrendered just four runs over 14 innings for a 2.77 ERA over those two outings. How should those performances be factored into forming an MLB DFS strategy? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Seager ($6,500 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel). Seager was hitless for the first time in four postseason games this year in Game 2, but he showed incredible patience at the plate, drawing five walks in six plate appearances. He is batting .417 with a .667 on-base percentage during the playoffs.

The veteran shortstop had a career year for Texas with his best average (.327), slugging percentage (.623) and OPS (1.013) over his nine seasons. He led the American League with 42 doubles, had his second straight 33 home run season and added 96 RBI. Seager had the second-best OPS in baseball and never went through any extended struggles. The left-handed hitter is 3-for-6 in his career against Orioles probable right-handed starter Dean Kremer and that familiarity should play to Seagar's advantage with the chance to advance to the ALCS with a win.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Astros third baseman Alex Bregman ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel). Bregman has scored three runs over Houston's first two playoff games. Tuesday will be his 89th postseason contest and he has 15 career playoff home runs, putting him on a near 30 home run rate for postseason power production over the course of a 162-game regular season. And this comes with managers rarely allowing a pitcher to pitch deep into postseason games as Bregman faces a fresh arm nearly every at-bat.

The two-time All-Star has career success against Orioles probable starter Sonny Gray. He is 3-for-10 with a .500 on-base percentage over his career against the 33-year-old RHP. Bregman has reached base safely in his last seven games, including a six-game hitting streak that was snapped after going 0-for-3 with a walk in Game 2. Houston travels to Minnesota for the next two games, but Bregman actually had a higher OPS on the road (.840) this year. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for October 10, 2023

