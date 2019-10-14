MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks, lineups for Nationals-Cardinals NLCS Game 3

The Washington Nationals aim to take a commanding 3-0 lead over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at 7:38 p.m. ET. The matchup features a pair of strong right-handers, as Stephen Strasburg (18-6, 3.32 ERA) takes the ball for Washington opposite St. Louis' Jack Flaherty (11-8, 2.75). With St. Louis trying to keep its World Series hopes alive and the Nationals trying to win their first pennant, both rosters will be giving it their all to win Game 3. But which Nationals and Cardinals players are the best ones to invest in for MLB DFS? With FanDuel offering a $100,000 Monday MLB Rally and DraftKings running a $115,000 NL Pennant Push, there's great chances to win big with your MLB DFS lineups. Before you wrap up your MLB DFS strategy for Monday's NL Championship Series 2019 game, see the optimal MLB DFS lineups from SportsLine's resident DFS millionaire, Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He's crushed his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice in the first half of the season. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers the Friday before the All-Star break. Since then, he's had multiple lineups cash between 5x and 10x.

And on Sunday, he was on Sunday was Houston Astros center fielder George Springer. The result: Springer hit a solo homer in the fifth inning as part of a 3-2 extra-inning win. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Monday's NL Championship Series 2019 Game 3 between the Nationals and Cardinals.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Washington Nationals right fielder Adam Eaton at $7,000 on FanDuel and $11,700 on DraftKings. Eaton has already doubled and tripled in the NLCS so far, and is hopeful to touch up more Cardinals pitching again Monday night. With 25 doubles and 15 home runs in the regular season, Eaton has the power to all fields that makes him a force at Nationals Park. He also feasted on right-handers this season, hitting 18 of his doubles and 13 of his homers against righties.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Monday also involves rostering Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon ($9,500 on FanDuel, $15,300 on DraftKings). Rendon has hit .346 with three doubles and a home run this postseason, continuing his hot streak from the regular season. He hit .319 with 34 home runs, 44 doubles and 126 RBI in 2019 to lead the Nationals to the playoffs. Rendon also loves right-handers – mashing 35 doubles, 24 home runs and driving in 100 runs this season against them.

McClure is also targeting a player who is undervalued in DFS and set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

