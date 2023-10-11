The 2023 MLB playoffs continue on Wednesday with three divisional series matchups. The postseason tripleheader will start with Phillies vs. Braves at 5:07 p.m. ET followed by Twins vs. Astros at 7:07 p.m. ET and then Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers at 9:07 p.m. ET. Arizona was the biggest World Series underdog at the start of the MLB Divisional Round, but after sweeping the Brewers in the Wild Card Series, they're in position to do the same to the Dodgers on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks have an .861 team OPS on the season and stacking stars like Corbin Carroll, Gabriel Moreno, Christian Walker and Tommy Pham will be a popular MLB DFS strategy given their hot starts this postseason. So how much exposure should you have to the Diamondbacks and who else in the MLB DFS player pool should you be targeting for your MLB DFS lineups for this three-game slate? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Rangers shortstop Corey Seager as one of his top picks in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Seager went 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBI, two walks and two runs scored, returning 20 points on DraftKings and 27.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB playoffs rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, October 11.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber ($4,400 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). The league's preeminent three-outcome player, Schwarber has belted 93 home runs with 198 RBI over the last two seasons but also struck out 415 times during that span.

However, Philadelphia plugs him in at the top of its batting order because he's also drawn 212 walks during that span. Schwarber enters Wednesday's action on a four-game postseason hitting streak and he had an .833 OPS with 23 of his 47 home runs this season at home.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman ($5,900 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel). Freeman had another sensational regular season, slashing .331/.410/.567 with 29 home runs, 59 doubles and 102 RBI.

He has a career .933 OPS over 209 postseason plate appearances and this season he went 4-for-6 with two doubles and a home run against expected Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt. He also has an 1.133 OPS throughout his career at Chase Field and a 1.030 OPS against Arizona. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for October 11, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday?