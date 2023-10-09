The 2023 MLB playoffs continue on Monday, with a pair of National League Division Series Game 2 matchups. The Dodgers would like to forget about their Game 1 performance against the Diamondbacks in an 11-2 loss after three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw failed to escape the first inning. Will Diamondbacks hitters such as Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll and Tommy Pham from the Monday MLB DFS player pool have similar success?

The Braves will host the Phillies in Game 2 after Philadelphia won, 3-0, in Game 1. Will the higher-seeded teams have better success on Monday for MLB DFS lineups after combining for just two runs on Saturday? Or, will the upsets continue and the road teams continue to provide stronger MLB DFS picks? Bobby Miller (Dodgers, 3.76 ERA) and Max Fried (Braves, 2.55 ERA) take the ball for the home teams today, so should you trust either in your MLB DFS strategy on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Astros pitcher Justin Verlander as one of his top picks in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Verlander tossed six shutout innings, scattering four hits and three walks with six strikeouts, returning 24.7 points on DraftKings and 46 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies ($5,100 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). He has at least one hit in 16 of his last 18 games, hitting .400 with four home runs, 16 RBI and 15 runs scored with a 1.139 OPS during that span. Albies was one of the best second basemen throughout the season, leading his position in home runs (33), RBI (109), slugging percentage (.513) and was second in OPS (.849).

The 26-year-old has two home runs in 44 career at-bats against Phillies probable right-handed starter Zack Wheeler. Albies, a switch-hitter, had 28 of his 33 home runs off right-handed pitching. The Braves were shut out for the first time since May 12 and for just the third time all season in the Game 1 loss. After leading baseball with 947 runs scored during the regular season, daily Fantasy baseball players can expect a strong offensive performance from Atlanta on Monday, and Albies is often a key figure in that.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy ($4,200 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Muncy had his fourth season of at least 35 home runs over his last five full seasons after finishing eighth in the NL with 36 long balls. He also ranked eighth in RBI (105) in the middle of a potent Dodgers lineup. L.A. was embarrassed in an 11-2 loss in Game 1, which was its largest loss since June 17. Like the Braves, the Dodgers find themselves in a situation where they need a bounceback on Monday, and given their offensive success, there's good reason to expect that.

The Dodgers ranked second in baseball in runs scored (907) with Muncy as a key figure to that offensive success in the middle of the order. Muncy, a left-handed hitter, has a home run in one of 23 career at-bats against Diamondbacks probable right-handed starter Zac Gallen. See who else to pick right here.

