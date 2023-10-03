The 2023 MLB playoffs begin on Tuesday with four Game 1 matchups in the Wild Card Series. The Rays host the Rangers at 3 p.m. ET for the first contest in the four-game slate on Tuesday. Some of the best pitchers in baseball take the mound on Tuesday, including Zack Wheeler, Corbin Burnes and Tyler Glasnow. How should these aces affect your outlook in the Tuesday MLB DFS player pool? Postseason baseball often translates to fewer runs scored and increased bullpen usage with every game being crucial to a team's chances of advancing to the next round, so how should you factor this into building an MLB DFS strategy?

With fewer games each day, picking a team to build an MLB DFS stack could become a popular way to form MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt enters with a 5.72 ERA this season, which is two runs higher than any other starter on Tuesday. Should daily Fantast baseball players utilize Brewers against Pfaadt in MLB DFS picks? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Albies had three hits, one walk and an RBI, returning 18 points on DraftKings and 21.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB playoffs beginning, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Tuesday, October 3. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Phillies third baseman/first baseman Alec Bohm ($4,300 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). The 27-year-old went 2-for-4 on Sunday's finale, including hitting his 20th home run of the season to enter the playoffs off a strong performance. Bohm set career highs in home runs and RBI (97) in his fourth MLB season and had his best OPS (.765) over a full season.

Bohm, a right-handed hitter, hit .303 with a .929 OPS this season against left-handed pitching as the Marlins are scheduled to start Jesus Luzardo on Tuesday. Bohm hit 12 of his 20 home runs off LHPs this season despite 248 fewer at-bats against southpaws. He had a home run rate of one in every 12.9 at-bats against lefties this year. Luzardo had a solid season with a 3.63 ERA but he struggled more on the road with a 4.48 ERA in 13 away starts. Bohm comes with a cheap enough MLB DFS price tag that he can contribute and still leave money to spend on higher-priced hitters or one of the top starting pitchers on the market.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Brewers first baseman Carlos Santana ($4,100 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). Santana had a seven-game hitting streak entering the final game of the season, batting .429 during that span and posting an extra-base hit in three of the final four games of the streak. The 14-year veteran had 23 home runs and 86 RBI this year, his most since posting 34 home runs and 93 RBI in 2019.

Santana has some previous success against Pfaadt, going 1-for-2 with a walk against him in May. The rookie RHP finds himself in a huge position, being the first pitcher to take the ball in the playoffs for the Diamondbacks since 2017. Pfaadt, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft, has a significantly higher ERA than any other starting pitcher taking the mound on Tuesday, and with Santana hitting in the middle of the Brewers order, the 37-year-old could find himself in multiple RBI opportunities. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for October 3, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.