The 2023 MLB Playoffs will continue on Wednesday with four wild card games composing the MLB DFS slate. The Arizona Diamondbacks came from 3-0 down to win 6-3 in Game 1 against the Brewers on Tuesday, and Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte were the catalysts for the comeback. They hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning to erase the three-run deficit with two swings of the bat, and now they'll be looking to close out the series on Wednesday.

With defense and pitching at a premium in a postseason setting, MLB daily Fantasy players know that having a home run or two in their MLB DFS lineups can make all the difference. That could make Carroll and Marte popular options in the MLB DFS player pool in Game 2 of the 2023 MLB Wild Card series.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Carroll in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Carroll went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored, returning 25 points on DraftKings and 34.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB playoffs beginning, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, October 4.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Rays infielder Isaac Paredes ($4,400 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel). Paredes hit 20 home runs in just 381 plate appearances last year but only hit .205 on the season. However, he steeply reduced his groundball rate from 42.1% to 31.6% in 2023, and the impact on his productivity was substantial.

Paredes slashed .250/.352/.488 with 31 home runs and 98 RBI in 2023 to establish himself as arguably the most dangerous power hitter in a lineup that slugged 230 homers this year. He went 1-for-4 in his postseason debut on Tuesday but also had five multi-hit games over his last nine regular-season contests to close out the season.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Phillies shortstop Trea Turner ($6,000 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Turner opened up his 2023 MLB Postseason with a big night, going 2-for-3 with a single and a double while also drawing a walk and stealing two bases.

Turner hit 26 home runs this season while driving in 76 and stealing 30 bases without being caught once during the regular season. He was also at his absolute best down the stretch, slashing .317/.371/.629 with 16 home runs and 42 RBI over the final two months of the season. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for October 4, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.