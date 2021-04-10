Turning a profit in MLB daily Fantasy tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is all about understanding the matchups. And there's a potentially high-scoring matchup on Saturday night between the Blue Jays and the Angels will be heavily targeted. William Hill Sportsbook lists the over-under for that game at 10.5, more than a run higher than any other game on the Saturday MLB schedule. After driving in four runs on Friday, Shohei Ohtani will be an undoubtedly popular option for MLB DFS lineups even with the Blue Jays trotting out left-hander Steven Matz.

Meanwhile, J.D. Martinez will be looking to keep his seven-game hitting streak to open the season alive. Martinez has recorded multiple hits in five of those games, but does that mean that you should be gravitating toward him in a loaded MLB DFS player pool? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure had Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove as one of his top pitching options on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in Padres history, striking out 10 and finishing only a hit batter away from a perfect game on his way to nearly 70 points on FanDuel and well over 50 on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Angels outfielder Mike Trout for $5,900 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel. Despite hitting 17 home runs while driving in 46 runs and posting a .993 OPS during a shortened season, Trout finished a career-worst fifth in AL MVP voting in 2020. He's quickly made sure that he's back in the conversation as a frontrunner in 2021.

Trout is 12-for-28 with three home runs and three doubles to start the season and he's slashing an obscene .428/.568/.857 already. After tallying a career-high 55.7 percent hard-hit contact rate in 2020, a staggering 73.7 percent of Trout's batted balls in 2021 have left the barrel at 95 mph or higher. Trout is also drawing walks at an absurdly high rate (24.3 percent) and his average exit velocity is a career-high 96.3 mph, so you'll definitely want to ride the hot hand on Saturday night against the Blue Jays.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Padres outfielder Trent Grisham ($4,000 on DraftKings, $2,500 on FanDuel). The 24-year-old missed the first week of the season with a hamstring injury but kicked off 2021 in style on Friday with a 2-for-4 effort.

Grisham had an infield single and laced a ball into the gap, coming around to score two batters later on a Manny Machado double. The former Brewers prospect who came over in the Eric Lauer trade had 10 home runs with 10 stolen bases for the Padres in 2020 and that power-speed combo is something that you won't want to miss on Saturday.

