The 2021 MLB season rolls on Monday, with 13 games filling the prime-time MLB DFS slate with 26 teams' worth of talent. Chicago White Sox teammates Yermin Mercedes and Danny Mendick are the only two players hitting .500 or higher so far this season, and they take on the visiting Cleveland Indians at 8:10 p.m. ET. Another one of the potentially strong MLB DFS picks to consider is Cincinnati Reds right fielder Tyler Naquin, who is tied for the MLB lead with five home runs heading into a Monday night road game against the San Francisco Giants at 9:45 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, McClure had Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers as one of his top options on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Devers went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs, producing over 50 points on both FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Astros second baseman Jose Altuve at $5,300 on FanDuel and $3,700 on DraftKings. Altuve is hitting .351 this season with a home run, three doubles, five RBIs and 11 runs scored. That includes him going 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored against Oakland on Saturday.

Altuve is off to an impressive start, putting his lackluster 2020 season behind him, as he hit just .219 with nine doubles and 18 RBIs in 48 games last season. Altuve and the Astros begin a home series against the Tigers on Monday, a team struggling on a four-game losing streak. Altuve loves playing in Minute Maid Park so far in 2021, slashing .417/.385/.833/1.218 there thus far.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Athletics left fielder Mark Canha at $3,900 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel. Canha has already smacked two home runs, a double, a triple and scored 10 runs in 10 games this season. that includes going 2-for-5 with two runs scored Saturday against the Astros.

Canha is hitting .282 so far this season, which is 36 points over his 2020 batting average and would also be the highest marks of his career. His two home runs through 10 games are just three behind what he was able to muster in 59 games of 2020 as well. Canha and the Athletics begin a road series at Arizona and Madison Bumgarner on Monday, a pitcher Canha has homered against during his career.

