All 32 Major League Baseball teams take the diamond Tuesday, with the Mets and Phillies engaging in a day-night doubleheader as part of the 17-game MLB DFS slates. That means White Sox catcher Yermin Mercedes will try to keep his .500 batting average alive when Chicago takes on the visiting Cleveland Indians at 8:10 p.m. ET. With seven stolen bases, Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano is another one of the strong potential MLB DFS picks when he looks to swipe more bases as Oakland faces Arizona at 3:40 p.m. ET.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure had Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani as one of his top options on DraftKings. The result: Ohtani went 2-for-5 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored, producing 23 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for April 13, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Astros third baseman Alex Bregman at $5,000 on FanDuel and $3,900 on DraftKings. Bregman is hitting .281 with two home runs and six RBIs. That pace is well above his .242 batting average with six homers and 22 RBIs in 42 games last season.

Bregman has been one of the integral cogs in the Astros' stellar four-year postseason run, hitting 11 home runs, driving in 29 runs and scoring 37 runs in 57 career postseason games. The Astros are hopeful that Bregman can return to his 2018-2019 regular-season form, that saw him hitting 72 home runs, driving in 215 runs and scoring 334 runs in that span. McClure knows that Bregman has hit .323 with a 1.014 OPS against lefties like Tigers southpaw Matthew Boyd, making Bregman a strong MLB DFS pick in all formats.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy at $5,200 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. Muncy is hitting .375 with one home run and five RBIs this season. And Muncy has doubled, tripled and driven in three runs already against the Rockies in 2021.

Muncy is coming off a mediocre 2020 campaign, hitting just .192 but smacking 12 home runs with 27 RBIs and 36 runs scored. Dodgers fans also believe Muncy will return to his 35-homer form exhibited in 35-homer seasons of 2018 and 2019, and a series against Colorado should offer solid returns. The Rockies send out right-hander Jon Gray on Tuesday night, and McClure knows that Muncy has hit nearly three times as many homers in his career against righties.

