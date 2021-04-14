After Shane Bieber and Lucas Giolito both put together brilliant performances in one of the best pitching duels of the season on Tuesday, the Indians and White Sox's will be looking to get back on track offensively on Wednesday. Zach Plesac will pitch for Cleveland while Chicago will send Carlos Rodon to the mound. Can stars like Jose Ramirez, Luis Robert, Franmil Reyes and Jose Abreu get back on track or should you be looking elsewhere in the Wednesday MLB DFS player pool?

Mookie Betts has been a fixture in MLB DFS lineups throughout his career and he picked up right where he left off on Tuesday after missing a week with a back injury by clubbing a home run. Betts has now hit safely and scored a run in all six games that he's played, but affording him again on Wednesday will mean that you'll have to find some more affordable options elsewhere in your MLB DFS lineups. Before making any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday's action, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure had Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager as one of his top options on DraftKings. The result: Seager went 2-for-3 with a home run and three runs scored to produce at least 25 points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for April 14, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Rays outfielder Austin Meadows at $3,700 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings. After enjoying a breakout 2019 season where he made the American League All-Star team and finished with 33 home runs, 89 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and a .922 OPS, Meadows struggled in 2020 and posted just a .667 OPS.

However, he appears to be seeing the ball well early in 2021, having already belted three home runs while driving in eight. Meadows has a .948 OPS on the season and his 44.8 percent hard-hit contact rate, 18.8 percent strikeout rate and 16.7 percent walk rate would all be career bests if carried out over a full season. He'll have an advantageous matchup on Wednesday against Rangers starter Kohei Arihara, who has given up eight extra-base hits already in nine innings of work.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering rostering Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger for $4,000 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. Haniger has started the season by putting forth really consistent efforts, hitting safely in 10 of 11 games so far and slashing .311/.327/.533.

On Tuesday, Hanifer went 4-for-8 in the two games of a doubleheader against the Orioles and a matchup with Matt Harvey on Wednesday could certainly work in his favor. Harvey has given up 13 hits and six earned runs in 9 2/3 innings of work this year and his ERA has been at least 4.86 in every season since 2016.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 14, 2021

