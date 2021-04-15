The 2021 MLB season rolls on Thursday with five games' worth of talent on the main MLB DFS slate in the evening. The red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers look to extend their grip on the NL West when they send out Julio Urias against Austin Gomber and the cellar-dwelling Colorado Rockies at 10:10 p.m. ET. The Tampa Bay Rays look to keep up in the AL East when they send Rich Hill against Jordan Lyles and the Texas Rangers at 7:10 p.m. ET.

On Wednesday, McClure had Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe as one of his top options on DraftKings. The result: Lowe hit a solo home run to produce at least 14 points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Rays outfielder Austin Meadows at $4,700 on FanDuel and $3,600 on DraftKings. Meadows is hitting .238 with three home runs and three RBIs so far this season. That includes a 1-for-4 effort in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers.

Even with Meadows' lackluster start, he is still just one home run away from equaling his entire 2020 performance in 36 games. Having hit .291 with 33 home runs, 29 doubles and 89 RBIs in 2019's full season. Meadows and Tampa Bay get Texas again on Thursday, a team Meadows doubled against in the series opener Monday, and McClure expects a strong effort from the 25-year-old Atlanta native.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering rostering Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy for $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. Muncy is hitting .368 so far this season with two home runs and seven RBIs. Muncy doubled and homered against the Rockies on Tuesday en route to a 31-point output on FanDuel.

Muncy has played the Rockies more than any other team so far in 2021, with his home run, all but two RBIs, a double and and triple coming against Colorado. Muncy is delivering a robust average of 14.6 MLB DFS points per game on DraftKings so far this season. And with a Thursday matchup against Colorado lefty Austin Gomber (0-2, 2.89) on tap, it is another big chance for Muncy to lead your MLB DFS lineup.

