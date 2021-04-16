All but one of the 15 MLB games scheduled for Friday are set to be a part of the prime-time MLB DFS slate. That means almost all of the outstanding talent in baseball will be included in the MLB DFS player pool. Colorado second baseman Ryan McMahon is one off the MLB lead with six home runs, but he and the Rockies face Jacob deGrom and the visiting New York Mets at 8:40 p.m. ET. And what about Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eduardo Escobar, who has hit five home runs so far this season but faces Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer at 7:05 p.m. ET?

Are you wise to roster McMahon or Escobar as part of your MLB DFS lineups? And what about either deGrom or Scherzer as part of your pitching staffs when entering MLB DFS tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on websites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before making any MLB DFS picks for Friday's action, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure had Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy as one of his top options on FanDuel. The result: Muncy hit a three-run homer to deliver over 28 points on the site. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Friday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for April 16, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez at $4,900 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. Ramirez is hitting .222 with three home runs and six RBIs so far in 2021. That includes hitting a two-run homer Thursday against the White Sox.

Ramirez is coming off a 2020 season that saw him hit .292 with 17 home runs, 16 doubles, 46 RBIs and 45 runs scored. The nine-year veteran recorded a .993 OPS last season, but has only mustered a .730 OPS so far in 2021. McClure sees that turning around Friday as Ramirez and the Indians take on the Reds and right-hander Jeff Hoffman -- as Ramirez has hit all of his homers and driven in all of his runs against righties this season.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering rostering Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres for $4,300 on DraftKings and $2,600 on FanDuel. Torres doubled and scored Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Torres is hitting just .220 with one RBI so far in 2021.

The 24-year-old Venezuelan's slow start is an aberration when viewing the 2018-19 portions of his career. Torres belted 62 home runs and drove in 167 runs during that span, and his power is still very much there. Torres and the Yankees begin a weekend series Friday against Rays right-hander Michael Wacha, who gave up seven earned runs in a loss to begin the season.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 16, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.