When the Padres signed Yu Darvish, having high-profile matchups with long-time Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was probably part of the plan. On Saturday, the two dynamic veterans and former teammates will go head-to-head in a game that MLB daily Fantasy players will likely be deeply invested in. Kershaw and Darvish are the two marquee pitching names in the MLB DFS player pool for Saturday's slate and both have clear upside to put up massive numbers on FanDuel and DraftKings.

However, both are also taking on elite offenses and they're the two most expensive pitching options available for Saturday evening action. So should you trust Kershaw or Darvish (or both) in your MLB DFS lineups and, if so, where can you save a few bucks to afford other upper-echelon talent like Mike Trout, Bo Bichette or Mookie Betts?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure had Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer as his top pitching options on both sites. The result: Scherzer threw seven scoreless innings where he only allowed two hits and struck out 10. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for April 17, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz at $5,800 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. The 40-year-old slugger continues to be one of the best hitters in the game as he comes off a 2020 season where he posted a .992 OPS and hit 16 home runs with with 33 RBIs in 53 games.

After sitting out against a National League team during the opening series of the season, Cruz has an 1.157 OPS with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 13 games so far in 2021 and he'll have a lefty-right matchup on Saturday against a pitcher he's familiar with. Cruz is 7-for-23 lifetime off Jose Quintana with a home run.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo for $4,400 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel. Gallo hasn't homered since the second day of the season, but he's proven himself as one of the game's premier power hitters over the last several years with 113 home runs over 1,632 plate appearances the last four years.

Gallo has still shown incredible plate patience this season, leading the league with 14 walks drawn and he still generates exceptional exit velocities so it's only a matter of time before he starts driving the ball out of the park. Gallo has hit 83 of his 121 career home runs against right-handers and Orioles starter Dean Kremer has given up two home runs already in just six innings.

