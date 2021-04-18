The 2021 MLB season continues on Sunday with all 30 teams stocking the MLB DFS player pool. Among the stellar pitching matchups to consider for your MLB DFS picks includes Arizona's Madison Bumgarner taking on Washington's Stephen Strasburg at 1:05 p.m. ET. Another strong matchup is set up in San Diego, where Dodgers aces Trevor Bauer takes on Padres lefty Blake Snell at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Are you wise to consider anchoring your MLB DFS pitching rotations around Bumgarner, Strasburg, Bauer or Snell on Sunday?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Saturday, McClure had Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish as his top pitching options on both sites. The result: Darvish struck out nine and allowed one earned run over seven innings, returning 49 MLB DFS points on FanDuel.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for April 18, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Nationals shortstop Trea Turner at $5,700 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. Turner is hitting .292 so far this season with two home runs and five RBIs. That includes going 3-for-5 Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Turner is coming off a 2020 season that saw him hit .335 with 12 home runs, 41 RBIs and 46 runs scored. Turner has gone 5-for-13 in the series against the Diamondbacks so far, and while he faces a stern test against Diamondbacks ace Madison Bumgarner on Sunday, he is also torching left-handers to the tune of a .438 average with both homers and all but one of his RBIs this season.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper at $5,400 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel. Harper is hitting .238 so far in 2021 with two home runs and six RBIs. Harper doubled in two runs and scored another against the Cardinals on Friday.

Harper may be off to a pedestrian start to 2021, but he loves seeing right-handed pitching like St. Louis' Sunday starter John Gant. Harper is hitting .281 lifetime with 178 of his 234 home runs and 154 of his 230 career doubles against righties. Harper delivered over 19 MLB DFS points Friday on FanDuel, and McClure sees him posting another strong performance in all MLB DFS formats Sunday.

