Monday's prime-time MLB DFS slate features six games stocked with some of the game's premier talents. San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove threw the season's first no-hitter on April 9, and he takes the mound in search of his third victory of the season when he faces the visiting Milwaukee Brewers at 10:10 p.m. ET. One of the game's hottest hitters is Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, who is hitting .404 with five home runs and 16 RBIs heading into Monday's 10:10 p.m. ET game against the Seattle Mariners.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure had Nationals shortstop Trea Turner as a core pick on both sites. The result: Turner homered twice and returned 28 MLB DFS points on DraftKings and over 37 on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for April 19, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Giants first baseman Brandon Belt at $3,400 on DraftKings and $2,300 on FanDuel. Belt is hitting .206 with two home runs and four RBIs. That includes a 1-for-3 outing with a double against Miami on Sunday.

The 11-year veteran hit .309 last season and swatted 32 doubles, 17 home runs and 57 RBIs in a full season in 2019. Belt is on pace for similar power stats in 2021 -- trending to hit 22 home runs, 22 doubles and 43 RBIs. Belt also has belted all of his home runs and both his doubles so far against right-handers like Phillies starter Chase Anderson, and McClure sees Belt turning in a tidy MLB DFS profit Monday on a relatively small investment.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes Angels center fielder Mike Trout at $6,000 on DraftKings and $4,600 on FanDuel. Trout is hitting .386 with four homers and 10 RBIs so far this season. That includes 1-for-2 effort with two RBIs and two runs scored Sunday against the Twins.

Trout is unquestionably one of the best active players in Major League Baseball, with 306 career home runs, 264 career doubles, 851 RBIs and 956 runs scored. Trout also feasts off of right-handers like Texas' Monday starter Kohei Arihara, hitting all four homers and driving in eight of his 10 runs this season against them. Trout is costly, but he is also productive, and McClure likes him Monday in all MLB DFS formats.

