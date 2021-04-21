Just 21 pitchers in MLB history have won multiple Cy Young awards and two of those will be in action on Wednesday. However, they will be on opposite ends of the MLB DFS player pool as one is pitching like a Cy Young winner while the other is longing for years prior. Three-time winner Max Scherzer will take the mound vs. the Cardinals, while two-time winner Corey Kluber will tote the rubber vs. the Braves. Scherzer has shown his typical form as one of the top MLB DFS picks with a 2.37 ERA and 24 strikeouts across 19 innings, while Kluber's first year with the Yankees is off to a poor start as he has a 6.10 ERA through three starts.

Scherzer ($10,700 on DraftKings, $11,000 on FanDuel) always seems like a must-start whenever he takes the mound but he has a tough matchup against a Cardinals lineup that leads the MLB with 25 home runs. You'll have to decide if he's worth the cost for your MLB DFS lineups as he has struggled with the long ball this season and gave up four homers in his first start. Before setting any MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday's action, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Tuesday, McClure had Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes as one of his top picks on both sites. The result: Burnes struck out 10 over six scoreless innings to return over 5x on FanDuel and 3x on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Wednesday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for April 21, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez at $5,100 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel. Ramirez has finished among the top three in AL MVP voting in three out of the last four seasons and was the runner-up last year to Jose Abreu.

After going five straight games without a hit earlier this month, Ramirez seems to have found his stroke again and had a modest four-game hitting streak that ended on Tuesday. He had two home runs and four RBI over that stretch while also staying active on the base paths, swiping two bags. Currently, Ramirez ranks ninth in the AL in home runs and third in stolen bases.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman ($5,900 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel), who won the National League MVP last season with a 1.102 OPS and is on a nice stretch this season, having reached base safely 18 times over his last seven games. Opposing pitchers are pitching cautiously to Freeman, who leads the National League with 14 walks in 17 games played.

In a continuation from last season, Freeman is feasting on right-handed pitchers again this year to the tune of a 1.008 OPS. All but one of his 14 hits have come against righties and he'll get another one on Wednesday with the struggling Corey Kluber. The former Indian hasn't gone past the fourth inning in any of his three starts and lefties like Freeman are hitting .357 off him this season.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 21, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.