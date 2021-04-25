Sunday's MLB schedule has a whopping 16 games on the MLB DFS main slate, as Arizona and Atlanta are playing a doubleheader. That means every available talent in the MLB DFS player pool will be available, including Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who is hitting .394 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs this season. Should you roster Acuna, or perhaps choose to anchor your MLB DFS roster around Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who is hitting .393 with six home runs and 12 RBIs heading into a series-ending matchup against the Astros?

Acuna will cost $6,200 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel, while Trout is going for $6,100 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel. Choosing one will leave plenty of room in your MLB DFS budget, while rostering both in MLB DFS tournaments, 50-50s and cash games will leave you with some tougher choices down the line. Before setting any MLB DFS lineups for Sunday's action, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure had Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies as a core player on both sites. The result: Albies went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two runs scored and racked up over 27 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Sunday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for April 25, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Royals outfielder Whit Merrifield at $5,500 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. Merrifield is hitting .276 with three home runs and 13 RBIs so far this season. That includes going 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored on Friday against the Tigers.

Merrifield has absolutely torched Detroit's Sunday starter Michael Fulmer in his career, putting together a .435/.435/.696/1.130 slash line against the right-hander. Merrifield has faced Fulmer for 23 at-bats, notching 10 hits and two home runs and three RBIs. McClure sees more of the same from the six-year veteran, and recommends him in all MLB DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson at $5,400 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel. Anderson is hitting .340 with three home runs so far this season. He is 3-for-9 with two runs scored against Texas in the weekend series.

Anderson has never faced Kohei Arihara in his career, but he loves facing Rangers pitching throughout his career. Anderson is hitting .276 with two doubles and nine home runs in 22 games against Texas, and he's also hit twice as many career home runs and driven in twice as many runs against right-handers like Arihara in his six-year MLB tenure.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 25, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Sunday?