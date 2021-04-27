The weather is finally warming across the country as we approach May and MLB daily Fantasy players will be hoping that translates to more offense. On Tuesday night, the current forecast is also calling for double-digit winds blowing out, so that could put power at a premium as you set your MLB DFS lineups. Rhys Hoskins leads Major League Baseball with eight home runs already this month and the right-hander will have a 15 mph wind blowing out to left field as the Phillies take on the Cardinals.

Hoskins has only faced Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez three times, going 0-for-2 with a walk, so should you be leaning on the weather conditions or the matchup on Tuesday? And who else in the MLB DFS player pool has a matchup and favorable weather conditions that could lead to a monstrous stat line? Before setting any MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday's action, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure had Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman as a top MLB DFS pick on both sites. The result: Freeman hit a three-run home run and scored twice on his way to returning over 8x on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for April 27, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres at $4,200 on DraftKings and $2,500 on FanDuel. After belting 62 home runs and driving in 167 over his first two seasons, Torres' last 63 games over the past two seasons have been a struggle.

He's hit just three home runs and driven in just 18 over 249 plate appearances and enters Tuesday with a .548 OPS for the season. However, Torres' talent is still undeniable and he'll have a righty-lefty matchup on Tuesday against the Orioles on a warm night at Camden Yards with the wind blowing out. Torres has a .856 career OPS against left-handed pitching.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman ($4,600 on DraftKings, $2,700 on FanDuel). Edman broke onto the scene in 2019 as a relatively unheralded prospect, belting 11 home runs and stealing 15 bases in 92 games while posting a .850 OPS.

Edman hasn't flashed a lot of power yet this season, but he has been able to supplement his stat line by drawing seven walks (while only striking out 10 times) and stealing four bases. Edman will take on Phillies starter Zach Eflin, who he went 2-for-3 off in his only previous appearance. The wind will be howling out at 15 mph with temperatures in the high-70s at Busch Stadium on Tuesday night.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 27, 2021

