Just days old, the 2021 MLB season has already provided the excitement and drama that fans missed over an entire 162-game slate last year. White Sox rookie designated hitter Yermin Mercedes started the season with eight straight hits, becoming the first player since at least 1900 to achieve that feat. But the buzz around that was tempered by the Mets-Nationals series being postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak affecting Washington players. That meant that fans were robbed of an Opening Day matchup pitting MLB DFS stars Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer against each other.

Instead, deGrom will make his 2021 debut tonight vs. the Phillies while Mercedes and the White Sox will face Justus Sheffield and the Seattle Mariners.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Sunday, McClure was high on Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez among his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. The result: Martinez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and one run scored -- good for 21 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Astros shortstop Carlos Correa at $4,700 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel. Correa is hitting in the middle of a lineup that has been the best in baseball in this young season as the Astros lead the AL in runs, hits and home runs. The former All-Star went 2-for-4 with a double on Saturday and then collected another hit on Sunday vs. the Athletics.

On Monday Correa will face Angels' lefty Jose Quintana and Correa has traditionally hit better against southpaws in his career. He has an .861 OPS vs. left-handed pitchers as opposed to an .824 OPS vs. righties. The shortstop is also coming off a solid Spring Training in which he hit .308 with two home runs as he looks to put a rough 2020 season behind him.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy on Monday includes rostering Rays outfielder Austin Meadows at $4,400 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. Meadows has reached base safely five times in three games, including home runs in each of the Rays' first two games.

The 25-year-old's 2020 season was more abbreviated than most others' as he started the year sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19. That likely played a role in his subpar numbers for the season, but in 2019 Meadows was an All-Star with 33 home runs and 89 RBI. He ranked third in the AL in at-bats per home run (5.5) and even received some MVP votes. His strong start to the 2021 season indicates he's on the way to returning to that form and on Monday he'll face Boston's Nick Pivetta who had a 6.89 ERA across 15.2 innings pitched last season.

