The 2021 MLB season is less than a week old but we've already been saddled with a gut-wrenching injury as Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered a shoulder injury while taking a big swing on Monday night. The Padres have one of the most talented young lineups in baseball, but they're certainly less imposing if Tatis winds up on the MLB injury list for a lengthy period of time. However, MLB daily Fantasy players will be quick to note that his absence could create an opportunity to scoop up players who are suddenly being afforded everyday opportunities at a low price.

So are Ha-seong Kim or Jake Cronenworth worthy of considerations for your MLB DFS lineups as the Padres take on the Giants on Tuesday night? With huge stars like Jose Abreu, Mookie Betts, Christian Yelich and Francisco Lindor available in the MLB DFS player pool, you'll want to take a long hard look at the matchups before you set your MLB DFS rosters.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure had Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom near the top of his MLB DFS pitching rankings. The result: deGrom pitched six shutout innings and struck out seven on his way to a no decision and put up 43 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Tuesday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for April 6, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Rockies shortstop Trevor Story at $5,400 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel. The two-time MLB All-Star hits for power in Coors Field, hits for average and has ample speed, leading the National League with 15 stolen bases in last year's pandemic-shortened season.

The 28-year-old has a staggering .989 career OPS in his home park and has hit 84 of his 134 career home runs in thin air of Denver. On Tuesday, he'll take on Diamondbacks starter Luke Weaver, who had an abysmal 6.58 ERA in 12 starts last season. Story is 4-for-11 off Weaver lifetime and he's got breakout potential in Coors Field on Tuesday night.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy on Tuesday includes rostering Diamondbacks outfielder Ketel Marte for $4,600 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel. Marte is absolutely scorching the ball to start the season, slashing .563/.611/.1.063 with two home runs in his first four games.

The 27-year-old showed some flashes of power in 2018 with 52 extra-base hits on his way to season where he had a 102 OPS+ (league average is 100). Then he broke out as an MVP candidate in 2019 by hitting 32 home runs, driving in 92 and posting a .981 OPS. In 2020, Marte couldn't find his power stroke during the shortened season but he's already matched last year's home run total and he has a .939 career OPS in Coors Field.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 6, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.