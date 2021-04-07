We're nearly a week into the 2021 MLB season and Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez already looks like his old self after a disappointing campaign during the shortened 2020 season. Martinez leads Major League Baseball with seven extra-base hits in five games and his 1.522 OPS also ranks among the top 10 in baseball. Meanwhile, Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz has made his presence felt quickly after sitting the opening series against the Milwaukee Brewers, cracking three home runs in his first two games.

On Tuesday, McClure had Diamondbacks outfielder Ketel Marte among his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Marte went 3-for-7 with two doubles and two RBIs to return nearly 6x on investment on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for April 7, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette at $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. The 23-year-old son of a former MLB All-Star (Dante Bichette) has quickly become one of the best offensive players at his position since his call-up in late 2019.

Bichette has a .895 career OPS in 361 plate appearances and he's shown impressive power already this season with two home runs. Even though he's only 20 at-bats into the season, Bichette's had an unbelievable hard-hit contact rate of 64.3 percent. He's only hitting .250 in the early going, but that's the product of incredible misfortune considering the way that he's been squaring up the ball this year and he's likely to see that number bounce back towards his .304 career average soon.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts for $6,000 on DraftKings and $4,600 on FanDuel. The 2018 AL MVP seamlessly transitioned to the National League after being traded to the Dodgers last season, posting a .927 OPS with 16 home runs and 10 stolen bases during the shortened 2020 MLB season.

He finished as the runner-up to Freddie Freeman in the NL MVP voting and he's off to a brilliant start in the 2021 season as well. Betts is 8-for-23 with two doubles, a home run and two stolen bases and has posted a 1.030 OPS. He'll take on Jesus Luzardo and the Athletics on Wednesday night and with a stiff 11 mph wind blowing out at O.Co Coliseum, he's a solid play for your MLB DFS lineups.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 7, 2021

