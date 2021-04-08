Nailing starting pitching selections is always a key to success in daily Fantasy baseball. With most of the league trotting out middle-of-the-rotation arms as they begin their second week of action, it's all about the matchups on Thursday night. Corbin Burnes gave up only one run and struck out 11 in his season debut, but still took a loss. Now he'll look to grab his first win of the season against a Cardinals squad that has averaged 5.5 runs per game so far. So should Burnes be in your Thursday MLB DFS lineups, or are there other more enticing pitching options like Jose Berrios or Lance Lynn?

Meanwhile, the Rockies have already seen 73 runs scored in their six home games to start the season and the total is a whopping 11 at William Hill Sportsbook as they host the Diamondbacks for the final game of the homestand on Thursday. That should make Diamondbacks and Rockies sluggers like Trevor Story, Charlie Blackmon, Christian Walker and David Peralta popular options in the MLB DFS player pool. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure had Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer at the top of his MLB DFS pitcher rankings. The result: Bauer allowed just two runs over 6 2/3 innings and struck out 10 on his way to nearly 50 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts for $5,700 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel. Bogaerts has just one extra-base hit so far through six games, but he's getting the bat to the ball and it's only a matter of time before he starts shooting gaps and driving the ball out of the ballpark.

Bogaerts is 9-for-24 and has hit a line drive on 42.1 percent of his batted balls this season. He'll take on Orioles starter Matt Harvey on Thursday and, even though he hasn't seen a lot of him, he's had some success off him at 2-for-5 in his career. Harvey had an 11.57 ERA for the Royals last season

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Twins catcher Mitch Garver for $4,500 on DraftKings and $2,400 on FanDuel. The 30-year-old had a breakout season in 2019 when he hit 31 home runs, drove in 67 and posted a .995 OPS for the season. Unfortunately, he struggled during the shortened 2020 season and only managed a .511 OPS over 23 games.

He's only off to a 2-for-14 start in 2021 but he's always been at his best against left-handed pitching and he'll have a solid matchup on Thursday against Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. Garver has a .876 career OPS against lefties and Gonzales is coming off giving up three home runs against the Giants in his first start of the season.

