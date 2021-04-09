The 2021 MLB season rolls on Friday with nine games, meaning the 18-team MLB DFS player pool is stocked with plenty of strong talent. Cincinnati teammates Tyler Naquin and Nick Castellanos are among four players tied for the early MLB lead with four home runs each heading into a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 9:40 p.m. ET. The red-hot Houston Astros are 6-1 to start the 2021 season, and send Lance McCullers Jr. to the mound Friday to face Sean Manaea and the Oakland Athletics at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Are Naquin or Castellanos primed to homer again Friday and score big in daily Fantasy baseball tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on websites like DraftKings and FanDuel? And is McCullers in position to pitch Houston to a seventh victory in eight games? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure had Twins catcher Mitch Garver in his core MLB DFS picks. The result: Garver went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run, three RBIs and two runs scored on his way to nearly 35 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for April 9, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Padres third baseman Manny Machado for $5,800 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. Machado is hitting .240 so far this season with a home run and two RBIs. Machado went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts Wednesday against the Giants.

A career .280 hitter, Machado hit .304 with 16 home runs, 47 RBIs and 12 doubles in in the truncated 60-game 2020 season. Machado and the Padres face Rangers rookie right-hander Kohei Arihara on Friday, who allowed three earned runs in five innings during his MLB debut Saturday against the Royals. Machado feasts on right-handers, hitting 167 of his 224 home runs against righties, and McClure sees the matchup paying off Friday in all MLB DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Reds first baseman Joey Votto for $4,300 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel. The six-time All-Star missed portions of spring training due to COVID-19, but is in full health now. Votto has witnessed a slow start to his 2021 campaign, hitting .200 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

A career .304 hitter, Votto smacked 11 home runs, drove in 22 runs and scored 32 times in 55 games during the 2020 season. Votto has hit right-handers like Diamondbacks starter Taylor Widener 23 points better in his career with all but 78 of his 295 homers coming against righties. McClure likes Votto's MLB DFS value Friday, and knows the slugger can turn on the power at any moment.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 9, 2021

