Weekend series wrap up across Major League Baseball on Sunday, with all 30 teams taking the field under the sunshine before heading into the All-Star break. Among the MLB DFS picks to consider is San Francisco Giants pitcher Kevin Gausman, who is 8-3 with a 1.74 ERA as they finish a series against the Washington Nationals. Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff is also excelling, as he is 7-4 with a 2.10 ERA as the Brewers host the Cincinnati Reds.

Both Gausman and Woodruff are in the top five in MLB ERA, but rostering them on either DraftKings or FanDuel both could prove too costly. Which one is the better play, and what cost-conscious players should you aim for Sunday to free up cap space for the hottest players in the game?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure included Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts as his one of his core picks on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Betts belted a grand slam, walked three times and scored four runs to reel in 35 points on DraftKings and over 50 on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for July 11, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada at $5,600 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel. Moncada is hitting .274 with five home runs and 39 RBIs this season. That includes smacking a two-run double and scoring a run Saturday against the Orioles.

Moncada continues to dominate the listless Orioles, going 7-for-20 against them with five RBIs and seven runs scored this season. He has also abused right-handers like Baltimore starter Spenser Watkins, hitting all of his home runs and driving in all but six of his runs against righties. That signals mismatch to McClure, who recommends Moncada in all MLB DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach at $3,300 on DraftKings and $2,600 on FanDuel. Larnach is hitting .254 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs in 2021. He went 1-for-4 with a run scored Friday against the Tigers.

Larnach is contributing a variety of ways for Minnesota this season, including drawing 20 walks and doubling nine times. The 24-year-old Larnach is slashing .270/.386/.459/.845 against right-handers like Detroit starter Wily Peralta this season. He also plays better in day games, slashing .269/.380/.513/.893 when the sun is shining.

