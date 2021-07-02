The starters for the MLB All-Star Game were announced on Thursday and the Toronto Blue Jays were big winners with three honorees. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., second baseman Marcus Semien and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez will all be headed to their first Midsummer Classic and will be doing so as AL starters. All three have an appealing matchup in Friday's MLB DFS slate as they'll face Rays rookie Luis Patino, who has a career 4.45 ERA. All 30 teams are in action on Friday, so the MLB DFS player pool is brimming with talent.

Would it be wise to form an MLB DFS stack with any of the Blue Jays' All-Star starters with an inexperienced pitcher on the mound? Or should you invest your MLB DFS salary cap elsewhere with so many other quality options available, both at the plate and on the mound? Before locking in any MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure recommended Reds third baseman Jonathan India as one of his core picks on FanDuel. The result: India reached base four times, with two doubles and two walks. He also drove in one run and scored a run to return over 33 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Friday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for July 2, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt at $4,100 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings. The six-time All-Star went 2-for-4 on Thursday and smacked his 12th home run of the season. It was Goldschmidt's third multi-hit game over the last week and he's hitting .348 over that stretch.

Friday will be the second contest of a four-game series for the Cardinals in Colorado and Goldschmidt has raked in Coors Field throughout his career. He played numerous games in Denver as a member of the divisional rival Diamondbacks and Goldschmidt has a .331/.419/.619 split in the ballpark. His 1.038 OPS in Coors Field is his highest in any stadium with a minimum of 300 plate appearances. His recent hot streak plus his past success in Colorado makes Goldschmidt one of Friday's top MLB DFS picks.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes stacking Goldschmidt with outfielder Dylan Carlson at $3,900 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. Carlson has experienced nothing but success against Rockies starter Chi Chi Gonzalez, going 2-for-2 against the righty in his career.

The rookie is hitting .263 this year with seven home runs and 31 RBI. Gonzalez has struggled against lefties this year, which plays right into the hands of the switch-hitting Carlson. Gonzalez has allowed a batting average to left-handed hitters that's 39 points higher than to right-handed hitters, and he also has a 5.81 ERA on the season. The circumstances are perfect for Carlson to have a huge game, so you can see why McClure is high on him.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 2, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.