Angels outfielder and starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani continued one of the most impressive all-around displays in the history of baseball on Friday night with two more home runs to become the first player this season to reach 30 homers. Ohtani also carries a 3.60 ERA with 83 strikeouts over 60 innings and whether he's in the lineup or on the bump, he's become a player you have to consider for your MLB DFS lineups on a nightly basis. Ohtani has 13 homers in 14 games now and will take on Orioles starter Jorge Lopez, who carries a 5.92 ERA into their Saturday matchup.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Friday, McClure had Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez as one of his top pitching picks on both sites. The result: Rodriguez threw six innings of one-hit ball and struck out six, producing 40 points on FanDuel for over a 5x return on investment. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for July 3, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Rockies shortstop Trevor Story at $6,200 on FanDuel and $4,400 on DraftKings. It's been a down year statistically for Story, who is slashing 255/.328/.439 against a career slash of .275/.341/.525. However, there are some peripheral indicators that there will be better times ahead for the two-time MLB All-Star.

Story's .303 BABIP is 39 points below his career average and his current 90.2 mph average exit velocity is actually an improvement over last season while his 22.3 percent strikeout rate is a career-low. And after posting a .764 OPS in April and a .727 OPS in May, Story had a .866 OPS in June, so his bat is coming alive at the right time and he's also 4-for-6 with a home run off Cardinals starter Wade LeBlanc heading into Saturday's matchup.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock ($3,200 on DraftKings, $2,400 on FanDuel). Pollock has homered in back-to-back games to start off this four-game series with the Nationals, hitting a Patrick Corbin slider out to left field on Thursday and then drilling a Kyle Lobstein fastball out to center on Friday.

Pollock now has eight home runs on the season in 169 at-bats and his current 90.6 mph average exit velocity actually ties his career-high during the seven seasons since Statcast data became generally available. That would certainly bode well for a Pollock power surge after he hit 16 homers in 196 at-bats last season.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 3, 2021

